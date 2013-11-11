Ranking

Head to Head
stefanie voegele
SUI
  • Sorry, we couldn't find any players that match your search.
-
Matches Played -
-
Add Player
  • Sorry, we couldn't find any players that match your search.
S. Voegele

Career Stats

-

WTA Singles Titles

-
-

WTA Doubles Titles

-
-

Prize Money

-
-

W/L Singles

-
-

W/L Doubles

-

Player Profiles

-

Career Highest Ranking

-
-

WTA Ranking

-
-

Age

-
-

Date of Birth

-
-

Place of Birth

-
-

Height

-
-

Plays

-

Career Stats

-

WTA Singles Titles

-
-

WTA Doubles Titles

-
-

Prize Money

-
-

W/L Singles

-
-

W/L Doubles

-

Recent Meetings

Stefanie Voegele

SWITZERLAND
Height
5' 7"
1.70m
Plays
Right-Handed
Age
Mar 10 1990
Birthplace
Leuggern, Switzerland
Current Ranking
0
Feb 10 2020
0
YTD 2020
Prize Money
$0
$000000
YTD 2020
0 / 0
0/0
YTD 2020
Career High
0
Nov 11 2013
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$000000000
Career
0 / 0
000/000
Career

Latest Matches

All Matches
Loading matches data

Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.

Grand Slam Record

Show More

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

R32 x1
W/L
8/28
2013

Australian Open

R64 x4
2017, 2015, 2014, 2010

French Open

R32 x1
2013

Wimbledon

R128 x8
2019, 2018, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2010, 2009

US Open

R64 x1
2009

Latest Player News

01 /14

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2020 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.