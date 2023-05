caroline dolehide

Personal

Coached by Jorge Todero

Grew up working with Tom Lockhart for more than 10 years before joining the USTA development program, she then worked with Stephen Huss and collegiate player Maxime Tabatruong during 2019 season

Started playing tennis aged 5

Hobbies include music and traveling

Was committed to attend UCLA before deciding to turn pro

Comes from a family of tennis players - older sister, Courtney, won a NCAA title with her team at UCLA and has coached women's tennis at the college ranks at University of Texas and is now coaching at Georgetown for men's and women's tennis; her younger sister Stephanie, who is committed to play tennis at West Point, won a state doubles title in 2015 as a sophomore at Hinsdale Central. Brother also won three state titles in golf at the same high school and is now playing golf for FAU

Career Highlights

DOUBLES

Winner (1): 2021 - Monterrey (w/Muhammad).

Finalist (3): 2022 - Nottingham (w/Niculescu); 2021 - Nottingham (w/Sanders), Chicago 500 (w/Vandeweghe).

Career in Review

2019 - Finished year ranked No.62 in doubles after advancing to SF at US Open (w/King); in singles, reached main draw at US Open as qualifier (l. Wang); fell in qualifying seven times (incl. Australian Open, Wimbledon); won two singles titles and four doubles titles on ITF circuit.



2018 - Finished in Top 200 for second consecutive year; made Grand Slam main draw debut as qualifier at Roland Garros reaching 2r (l. Keys); reached 3r at Indian Wells (l. Halep) and 2r at Charleston (as qualifier, l. Sevastova); fell in 1r four times (incl. US Open) and in qualifying eight times (incl. Australian Open); in doubles, reached 3r at US Open (w/Mchale); won one singles title on ITF circuit.



2017 - Earned first Top 200 singles year-end ranking finishing at No.148 and Top 100 doubles ranking at No.99; reached QF at Quebec City (as qualifier, l. Van Uytvanck); advanced to 2r in WTA main draw debut at Stanford reaching 2r as qualifier (d. Osaka, l. Keys); also fell in qualifying six times (incl. US Open); in doubles, reached SF at Stanford (w/Day), 2r at US Open (w/Day) and fell 1r at Quebec City (w/Arconada); won two singles titles and two doubles titles on ITF circuit.



2016 - Fell in qualifying at US Open; won one singles and one doubles title on ITF circuit.



2015 - Played on ITF circuit in USA.



2014 - Played on ITF circuit in USA.



2013 - Played first event of career in South Carolina.