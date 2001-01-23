olga danilovic

Latest MatchesAll Matches
Personal
Coached by Kristijan Schneider. Mentored as a teenager by former ATP No.2, Àlex Corretja
Father is Serbian former basketball player Predrag Danilovic, while her mother, Svetlana (née Radosevic), is a sports reporter for Radio Television of Serbia
Won all three matches on Fed Cup debut in 2018, earing the Fed Cup Heart Award and a cheque of $1,000, which she chose to donate to University Children's Hospital in Belgrade
Started playing tennis aged six. Favorite surface is hard
Away from the court, loves running and in 2019 collaborated on the NikeShield Technology clothing line in Serbia
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2018 - Moscow [River Cup].
Finalist (1): 2022 - Lausanne.
DOUBLES
Winner (2): 2022 - Lausanne (w/Mladenovic); 2018 - Tashkent (w/Zidansek).
Finalist (2): 2023 - Lyon (w/Panova); 2021 - Lyon (w/Bouchard).
ADDITIONAL
Serbian Billie Jean King Cup Team, 2018-20.
Career in Review
2019 - Fell 1r five times and in qualifying on seven occasions (incl. Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon); won one singles title on ITF Circuit.
2018 - Won maiden WTA singles title at Moscow [River Cup] (as LL. d. Potapova in final - was first LL and first player bron in 2000s to win a WTA title); reached 2r once; fell in qualifying four times (incl. on WTA debut at Madrid and at US Open); won one WTA doubles title; won two singles titles on ITF Circuit.
2017 - Won one singles title on ITF Circuit.
2016 - Won one singles and one doubles title on ITF Circuit.
2015 - Made professional debut on ITF Circuit in Serbia.
