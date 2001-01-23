Ranking

Olga Danilovic
SRB
-
- Matches Played
-
-
O. Danilovic

Previous Matches

SERBIA
Height
5' 11 1/2"
1.82m
Plays
Left-Handed
Age
-
Jan 23 2001
Birthplace
Belgrade, Serbia

Current Coach

Robert Cokan
Personal

Coached by Kristijan Schneider. Mentored as a teenager by former ATP No.2, Àlex Corretja
Father is Serbian former basketball player Predrag Danilovic, while her mother, Svetlana (née Radosevic), is a sports reporter for Radio Television of Serbia
Won all three matches on Fed Cup debut in 2018, earing the Fed Cup Heart Award and a cheque of $1,000, which she chose to donate to University Children's Hospital in Belgrade
Started playing tennis aged six. Favorite surface is hard
Away from the court, loves running and in 2019 collaborated on the NikeShield Technology clothing line in Serbia

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (1): 2018 - Moscow [River Cup].
Finalist (1): 2022 - Lausanne.

DOUBLES
Winner (2): 2022 - Lausanne (w/Mladenovic); 2018 - Tashkent (w/Zidansek).
Finalist (2): 2023 - Lyon (w/Panova); 2021 - Lyon (w/Bouchard).

ADDITIONAL
Serbian Billie Jean King Cup Team, 2018-20.

Career in Review

2019 - Fell 1r five times and in qualifying on seven occasions (incl. Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon); won one singles title on ITF Circuit.

2018 - Won maiden WTA singles title at Moscow [River Cup] (as LL. d. Potapova in final - was first LL and first player bron in 2000s to win a WTA title); reached 2r once; fell in qualifying four times (incl. on WTA debut at Madrid and at US Open); won one WTA doubles title; won two singles titles on ITF Circuit.

2017 - Won one singles title on ITF Circuit.

2016 - Won one singles and one doubles title on ITF Circuit.

2015 - Made professional debut on ITF Circuit in Serbia.

