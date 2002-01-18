Career Highlights

DOUBLES

Finalist (3): 2024 - Monastir (w/Korneeva); 2022 - Prague (w/Gabueva); 2021 - Nur-Sultan (w/Gabueva).

Career in Review

Opened the 2024 season with her first Grand Slam main draw at Australian Open making third round, and closed out the season by posting her best career Tour-level result with QF at Hong Kong.



Played mainly ITF in 2023 with strongest Tour level appearance at Hua Hin reaching 2r (l. Andreescu).



Moved into Top 200 for first time in 2022 with best result of the season making main draw in Prague (as qualifier, l. Cornet) and Portoroz (as qualifier, l. Zidansek).



Had doubles success in 2021 reaching Nur-Sultan final and also 2022 with final at Prague (both w/Gabueva).



In 2021 reached first Tour level main draw at Gdynia (as lucky loser, l. Gorgodze), also making 1r at Luxembourg (as qualifier, l. Dodin) Ostrava (as qualifier, l. Sorribes Tormo) and Nur-Sultan (as qualifier, l. Diyas).



Made first ITF final in 2019 on hard court at Shymkent W15 and earned first ITF title the next month at the same location on clay. Later the same year, played first WTA matches in qualifying at Moscow (l. Cepelova in Q2).



Played first ITF match at Minsk W15 in 2017 at the age of 15.



