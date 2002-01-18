Zakharova_Crop Inactive
Anastasia
Zakharova

23 yrs
5' 7'' (1.70 m)
Current Ranking
93
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
17 / 16
Prize Money
$144,107

Stories

Biography

  • Currently coached by father Vladimir Zakharov
  • Started playing tennis at the age of eight
  • Mother is Alexandra Zakharova

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

93

Height

5' 7'' (1.70 m)

Birthday

Jan 18, 2002 January 18, 2002

Birthplace

Volgograd, Russia

Career Highlights

DOUBLES
Finalist (3): 2024 - Monastir (w/Korneeva); 2022 - Prague (w/Gabueva); 2021 - Nur-Sultan (w/Gabueva).

Career in Review

Opened the 2024 season with her first Grand Slam main draw at Australian Open making third round, and closed out the season by posting her best career Tour-level result with QF at Hong Kong.

Played mainly ITF in 2023 with strongest Tour level appearance at Hua Hin reaching 2r (l. Andreescu).

Moved into Top 200 for first time in 2022 with best result of the season making main draw in Prague (as qualifier, l. Cornet) and Portoroz (as qualifier, l. Zidansek).

Had doubles success in 2021 reaching Nur-Sultan final and also 2022 with final at Prague (both w/Gabueva).

In 2021 reached first Tour level main draw at Gdynia (as lucky loser, l. Gorgodze), also making 1r at Luxembourg (as qualifier, l. Dodin) Ostrava (as qualifier, l. Sorribes Tormo) and Nur-Sultan (as qualifier, l. Diyas).

Made first ITF final in 2019 on hard court at Shymkent W15 and earned first ITF title the next month at the same location on clay. Later the same year, played first WTA matches in qualifying at Moscow (l. Cepelova in Q2).

Played first ITF match at Minsk W15 in 2017 at the age of 15.

