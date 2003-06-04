Unlock fantasy, live streams and more, all for free. Advantage, fans.
polina kudermetova
RUS
P. Kudermetova

Previous Matches

Polina Kudermetova

RUSSIA
Height
-
Plays
Right-Handed
Age
-
Jun 4 2003
Birthplace
-
Current Ranking
0
Jan 6 2025
0
YTD 2025
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
YTD 2025
0 / 0
0/0
YTD 2025
Career High
0
Jan 6 2025
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
Career
0 / 0
000/000
Career

Latest Matches

Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.

Latest Player Videos

Grand Slam Record

Grand Slams

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

R128 x1
W/L
0/1
2023

Australian Open

R128 x1
2023

Roland Garros

Wimbledon

US Open

Latest Player News

Photos: Polina Kudermetova and all the Top 100 breakthroughs of 2025

  Polina Kudermetova, 21, roared into the Top 100 on Jan. 6 after a spectacular seven-match run to the Brisbane final as a qualifier, including her first Top 10 win over Daria Kasatkina in the third round.
  • Polina Kudermetova, 21, roared into the Top 100 on Jan. 6 after a spectacular seven-match run to the Brisbane final as a qualifier, including her first Top 10 win over Daria Kasatkina in the third round.

Personal

Younger sister of Veronika Kudermetova

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2025 - Brisbane.


WTA 125
DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2024 - Tampico (w/Korneeva).

Career in Review

Finished 2024 season ranked No.106, her highest finish in the WTA year-end Rankings to date; in three Tour-level main draw appearances, reached the QF stage twice - Seoul (QF) and Merida (SF); also reached the QF four times at the WTA 125 level

2023 saw her compete in first Tour-level main draw reaching 1r at Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Gadecki) – also her Grand Slam debut. Strongest result was quarterfinal achieved at Seoul (l. Wickmayer) and also made 2r at s’Hertogenbosch (l. Samsonova).

Began competing in $25K – $80K ITF tournaments in 2022, reaching the final at San Bartolome $60K (l. Rus) and breaking into Top 200.

Continued on ITF circuit in 2020 and 2021 claiming two further titles at Antalya $15K and Kazan $15K.

In 2019, played first WTA Tour matches in qualifying at Moscow (l. Gracheva in Q2). Won her first ITF title that year at Antalya $15K.

Made ITF circuit debut in 2018, reaching QF at Kazan $15K.

W/L 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
2023
R128
-
-
-
SinglesRanking
Current Singles
57
Singles Career High Ranking
Highest Singles
57
Jan 06, 2025
Doubles Current Ranking
Current Doubles
345
Doubles Career High Ranking
Highest Doubles
283
Apr 10, 2023
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2025 57
2024 106
2023 139 157
2022 180 218
2021 522 571
2020 713 791
2019 807 958
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2025 345
2024 320
2023 283 421
2022 366 410
2021 944 945
Week Week by Week Ranking
Jan 6, 2025 57
Dec 30, 2024 107
Dec 23, 2024 107
Dec 16, 2024 107
Dec 9, 2024 106
Dec 2, 2024 116
Nov 25, 2024 116
Nov 18, 2024 117
Nov 11, 2024 117
Nov 4, 2024 114
Oct 28, 2024 133
Oct 21, 2024 127
Oct 14, 2024 132
Oct 7, 2024 126
Sep 23, 2024 127
Sep 16, 2024 163
Sep 9, 2024 164
Aug 26, 2024 169
Aug 19, 2024 170
Aug 12, 2024 169
Aug 5, 2024 173
Jul 29, 2024 179
Jul 22, 2024 175
Jul 15, 2024 174
Jul 1, 2024 180
Jun 24, 2024 183
Jun 17, 2024 170
Jun 10, 2024 165
May 27, 2024 168
May 20, 2024 170
May 6, 2024 165
Apr 22, 2024 178
Apr 15, 2024 178
Apr 8, 2024