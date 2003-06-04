polina kudermetova

Personal

Younger sister of Veronika Kudermetova



Career Highlights

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2025 - Brisbane.





WTA 125

DOUBLES

Finalist (1): 2024 - Tampico (w/Korneeva).





Career in Review

Finished 2024 season ranked No.106, her highest finish in the WTA year-end Rankings to date; in three Tour-level main draw appearances, reached the QF stage twice - Seoul (QF) and Merida (SF); also reached the QF four times at the WTA 125 level



2023 saw her compete in first Tour-level main draw reaching 1r at Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Gadecki) – also her Grand Slam debut. Strongest result was quarterfinal achieved at Seoul (l. Wickmayer) and also made 2r at s’Hertogenbosch (l. Samsonova).



Began competing in $25K – $80K ITF tournaments in 2022, reaching the final at San Bartolome $60K (l. Rus) and breaking into Top 200.



Continued on ITF circuit in 2020 and 2021 claiming two further titles at Antalya $15K and Kazan $15K.



In 2019, played first WTA Tour matches in qualifying at Moscow (l. Gracheva in Q2). Won her first ITF title that year at Antalya $15K.



Made ITF circuit debut in 2018, reaching QF at Kazan $15K.



