Latest MatchesAll Matches
Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.
Matches do not include current week match results.
Latest Player Videos
-
03:02
-
02:35
Qualifier Polina Kudermetova storms into first WTA final in Brisbane2025 Brisbane • January 4, 2025
-
03:42
Polina Kudermetova bests Krueger in Brisbane, makes first WTA 500 semifinal2025 Brisbane • January 3, 2025
-
03:02
Qualifier Polina Kudermetova edges Kasatkina to score first Top 10 win2025 Brisbane • January 2, 2025
-
03:06
Polina Kudermetova ousts Samsonova to notch first Top 30 win2025 Brisbane • January 1, 2025
-
02:21
Polina Kudermetova races past Wang Xinyu in Brisbane for second Top 50 win2025 Brisbane • December 30, 2024
-
02:42
Li outlasts Polina Kudermetova in two-day Merida semifinal2024 Merida • November 3, 2024
-
02:27
Polina Kudermetova tops Stojanovic in Merida, makes first WTA semifinal2024 Merida • November 2, 2024
Grand Slam RecordGrand Slams
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
Latest Player News
-
With all eyes on her, Aiava qualifies for Australian Open2025 Australian Open • January 9, 2025
-
Polina Kudermetova, Golubic, Aiava make final Australian Open qualy round2025 Australian Open • January 8, 2025
-
Chwalinska, Errani, Polina Kudermetova win in Australian Open qualifying2025 Australian Open • January 7, 2025
-
No.1 Sabalenka holds off Polina Kudermetova to win Brisbane title2025 Brisbane • January 5, 2025
-
Sabalenka to face rematch with Mirra Andreeva in Brisbane semis2025 Brisbane • January 3, 2025
-
Buoyed by family support, Kudermetova sisters both make Seoul quarterfinals2024 Seoul • September 18, 2024
-
Fruhvirtova, Korneeva save match points in Australian Open qualifying2024 Australian Open • January 11, 2024
-
Shots of the year: The best of June 20232023 Hot Shots • December 4, 2023
Photos: Polina Kudermetova and all the Top 100 breakthroughs of 2025View gallery
More on Kudermetova...
Personal
Younger sister of Veronika Kudermetova
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2025 - Brisbane.
WTA 125
DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2024 - Tampico (w/Korneeva).
Career in Review
Finished 2024 season ranked No.106, her highest finish in the WTA year-end Rankings to date; in three Tour-level main draw appearances, reached the QF stage twice - Seoul (QF) and Merida (SF); also reached the QF four times at the WTA 125 level
2023 saw her compete in first Tour-level main draw reaching 1r at Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Gadecki) – also her Grand Slam debut. Strongest result was quarterfinal achieved at Seoul (l. Wickmayer) and also made 2r at s’Hertogenbosch (l. Samsonova).
Began competing in $25K – $80K ITF tournaments in 2022, reaching the final at San Bartolome $60K (l. Rus) and breaking into Top 200.
Continued on ITF circuit in 2020 and 2021 claiming two further titles at Antalya $15K and Kazan $15K.
In 2019, played first WTA Tour matches in qualifying at Moscow (l. Gracheva in Q2). Won her first ITF title that year at Antalya $15K.
Made ITF circuit debut in 2018, reaching QF at Kazan $15K.
- Singles
- Doubles
Matches do not include current week match results.
Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
|W/L
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2023
|
R128
|
-
|
-
|
-
Sorry, we couldn't find any stats data for this year.
* For purposes of the player profile, individual player stats are cumulative for the calendar year and not calculated using a minimum match requirement.
No Rankings Data Available
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2025
|57
|2024
|106
|2023
|139
|157
|2022
|180
|218
|2021
|522
|571
|2020
|713
|791
|2019
|807
|958
No Rankings Data Available
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2025
|345
|2024
|320
|2023
|283
|421
|2022
|366
|410
|2021
|944
|945
No Rankings Data Available
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Jan 6, 2025
|57
|Dec 30, 2024
|107
|Dec 23, 2024
|107
|Dec 16, 2024
|107
|Dec 9, 2024
|106
|Dec 2, 2024
|116
|Nov 25, 2024
|116
|Nov 18, 2024
|117
|Nov 11, 2024
|117
|Nov 4, 2024
|114
|Oct 28, 2024
|133
|Oct 21, 2024
|127
|Oct 14, 2024
|132
|Oct 7, 2024
|126
|Sep 23, 2024
|127
|Sep 16, 2024
|163
|Sep 9, 2024
|164
|Aug 26, 2024
|169
|Aug 19, 2024
|170
|Aug 12, 2024
|169
|Aug 5, 2024
|173
|Jul 29, 2024
|179
|Jul 22, 2024
|175
|Jul 15, 2024
|174
|Jul 1, 2024
|180
|Jun 24, 2024
|183
|Jun 17, 2024
|170
|Jun 10, 2024
|165
|May 27, 2024
|168
|May 20, 2024
|170
|May 6, 2024
|165
|Apr 22, 2024
|178
|Apr 15, 2024
|178
|Apr 8, 2024