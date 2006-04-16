Unlock fantasy, live streams and more, all for free. Advantage, fans.
Learn More
Ranking

Head To Head

-

maya joint
  • Sorry, we couldn't find any players that match your search.

AUS
-
- Matches Played
-
-

Add Player
  • Sorry, we couldn't find any players that match your search.

M. Joint

Career Stats

-

WTA Singles Titles

-
-

WTA Doubles Titles

-
-

Prize Money

-
-

W/L Singles

-
-

W/L Doubles

-

Player Profiles

-

Career Highest Ranking

-
-

WTA Ranking

-
-

Age

-
-

Date of Birth

-
-

Place of Birth

-
-

Height

-
-

Plays

-

Career Stats

-

WTA Singles Titles

-
-

WTA Doubles Titles

-
-

Prize Money

-
-

W/L Singles

-
-

W/L Doubles

-

Previous Matches

Maya Joint

AUSTRALIA
Height
-
Plays
Right-Handed
Age
-
Apr 16 2006
Birthplace
Detroit, Michigan

Current Coach

Chris Mahony
Chris Mahony
New Feature

Pick your favorite players and tailor your content!

Favouriting popup
Current Ranking
0
Mar 3 2025
0
YTD 2025
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
YTD 2025
0 / 0
00/0
YTD 2025
Career High
0
Mar 3 2025
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
Career
0 / 0
00/00
Career

Latest Player Videos

Latest Player News

Photos: Emiliana Arango and all the Top 100 breakthroughs of 2025

View gallery
  • Emiliana Arango, 24, became the sixth Colombian to reach the Top 100 on Mar. 3 after an 11-match winning streak that included the Cancun WTA 125 title and then, as a qualifier, her first tour-level final in Merida.
4 /04
  • Polina Kudermetova, 21, roared into the Top 100 on Jan. 6 after a spectacular seven-match run to the Brisbane final as a qualifier, including her first Top 10 win over Daria Kasatkina in the third round.
  • Eva Lys, 23, cracked the Top 100 on Jan. 27 after the German became the first lucky loser in the Open Era to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.
  • Emiliana Arango, 24, became the sixth Colombian to reach the Top 100 on Mar. 3 after an 11-match winning streak that included the Cancun WTA 125 title and then, as a qualifier, her first tour-level final in Merida.
  • Australia's Maya Joint, 18, entered the Top 100 on Mar. 3 after reaching her first WTA 500 quarterfinal in Merida. Joint rose from No. 773 to No. 119 in 2024, and started 2025 by reaching her first WTA semifinal in Hobart.
  • Emiliana Arango, 24, became the sixth Colombian to reach the Top 100 on Mar. 3 after an 11-match winning streak that included the Cancun WTA 125 title and then, as a qualifier, her first tour-level final in Merida.

More on Joint...

Personal

Currently coached by Chris Mahony

Started playing in kindergarten, her local playground was next to the tennis courts. Dad, Michael Joint, was a pro squash player, so they used to take squash rackets to hit on the tennis courts.

Preferred surfaces are hard court and clay. Believes her game suits hard courts, and likes to slide on clay courts.

Looks up to Roger Federer and Ash Barty. Has met Ash, but not Roger.

Looks forward to playing Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Hobbies include reading, drawing and watching Netflix. Favourite TV shows are Friends, Seinfeld, Psych, How to Get Away with Murder, The Good Place.

Career Highlights

WTA 125
SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2024 - Warsaw.

DOUBLES
Winner (1): 2025 - Cancun (w/Preston).

Career in Review

Made Tour-level main draw debut as a qualifier at 2024 US Open (d. Siegemund for first career main draw win before falling to No.14 seed Keys); also played at Merida (lost in opening round); finished the season ranked No.119

2024 season also included six appearances at WTA 125 events, including a runner-up finish at 2024 Warsaw 125; made her first WTA 125 appearance in January at Canberra, advancing to QF (l. Tauson)

In 2024 reached first ITF semifinal at W60 Sydney

Began on the ITF circuit in 2021 and 2022

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

R64 x1
W/L
1/2
2024

Australian Open

R128 x1
2025

Roland Garros

Wimbledon

US Open

R64 x1
2024
W/L 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/1
2025
R128
-
-
-
2024
-
-
-
R64
Filter
2025
Filter

Sorry, we couldn't find any stats data for this year.

Loading Stats Data

* For purposes of the player profile, individual player stats are cumulative for the calendar year and not calculated using a minimum match requirement.

SinglesRanking
Current Singles
85
Singles Career High Ranking
Highest Singles
85
Mar 03, 2025
Doubles Current Ranking
Current Doubles
173
Doubles Career High Ranking
Highest Doubles
161
Feb 17, 2025
Custom Filter: Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
Loading

No Rankings Data Available

Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2025 85
2024 110 119
2023 730 773
Custom Filter: Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
Loading

No Rankings Data Available

Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2025 161
2024 187 189
2023 420 669
Filter
2025
Loading

No Rankings Data Available

Week Week by Week Ranking
Mar 3, 2025 85
Feb 24, 2025 103
Feb 17, 2025 105
Feb 10, 2025 112
Feb 3, 2025 102
Jan 27, 2025 109
Jan 13, 2025 105
Jan 6, 2025 118
Dec 30, 2024 116
Dec 23, 2024 116
Dec 16, 2024 116
Dec 9, 2024 116
Dec 2, 2024 118
Nov 25, 2024 118
Nov 18, 2024 119
Nov 11, 2024 119
Nov 4, 2024 116
Oct 28, 2024 110
Oct 21, 2024 110
Oct 14, 2024 110
Oct 7, 2024 113
Sep 23, 2024 113
Sep 16, 2024 114
Sep 9, 2024 111
Aug 26, 2024 135
Aug 19, 2024 136
Aug 12, 2024 139
Aug 5, 2024 140
Jul 29, 2024 140
Jul 22, 2024 159
Jul 15, 2024 161
Jul 1, 2024 168
Jun 24, 2024 172
Jun 17, 2024 179
Jun 10, 2024 177
May 27, 2024 192
May 20, 2024 202
May 6, 2024 208
Apr 22, 2024 269
Apr 15, 2024 285
Apr 8, 2024 297
Apr 1, 2024 292
Mar 18, 2024 324
Mar 4, 2024 331
Feb 26, 2024 336
Feb 19, 2024 336
Feb 12, 2024 333
Feb 5, 2024 446
Jan 29, 2024 483
Jan 15, 2024 565
Jan 8, 2024 573
Jan 1, 2024 684
Dec 25, 2023 738
Dec 18, 2023 737
Dec 11, 2023 734
Dec 4, 2023 730
Nov 27, 2023 732
Nov 20, 2023 775
Nov 13, 2023 778
Nov 6, 2023 773
Oct 23, 2023 1208
Oct 16, 2023 1211
Oct 9, 2023 1371
Oct 2, 2023 1377
Sep 25, 2023 1381
Sep 18, 2023 1389
Sep 11, 2023 1386
Aug 28, 2023 1386
Aug 21, 2023 1390
Aug 14, 2023 1384
Aug 7, 2023 1382
Jul 31, 2023 1379
Jul 24, 2023 1380
Jul 17, 2023 1367
Jul 3, 2023 1359
Jun 26, 2023 1344
Jun 19, 2023 1339
Jun 12, 2023 1335
May 29, 2023 1346
May 22, 2023 1325
May 8, 2023 1331
Apr 24, 2023 1320
Apr 17, 2023 1322
Apr 10, 2023 1313
Apr 3, 2023 1317
Mar 20, 2023 1316
Loading

No Rankings Data Available

Week Week by Week Ranking
Mar 3, 2025 173
Feb 24, 2025 161
Feb 17, 2025 161
Feb 10, 2025 216
Feb 3, 2025 219
Jan 27, 2025 219
Jan 13, 2025 214
Jan 6, 2025 233
Dec 30, 2024 237
Dec 23, 2024 239
Dec 16, 2024 239
Dec 9, 2024 239
Dec 2, 2024 240
Nov 25, 2024 194
Nov 18, 2024 187
Nov 11, 2024 189
Nov 4, 2024 187
Oct 28, 2024 188
Oct 21, 2024 201
Oct 14, 2024 212
Oct 7, 2024 214
Sep 23, 2024 210
Sep 16, 2024 212
Sep 9, 2024 207
Aug 26, 2024 242
Aug 19, 2024 243
Aug 12, 2024 263
Aug 5, 2024 266
Jul 29, 2024 268
Jul 22, 2024 270
Jul 15, 2024 274
Jul 1, 2024 277
Jun 24, 2024 277
Jun 17, 2024 282
Jun 10, 2024 288
May 27, 2024 287
May 20, 2024 307
May 6, 2024 306
Apr 22, 2024 333
Apr 15, 2024 347
Apr 8, 2024 346
Apr 1, 2024 345
Mar 18, 2024 353
Mar 4, 2024 330
Feb 26, 2024 392
Feb 19, 2024 393
Feb 12, 2024 395
Feb 5, 2024 395
Jan 29, 2024 419
Jan 15, 2024 415
Jan 8, 2024 417
Jan 1, 2024 415
Dec 25, 2023 420
Dec 18, 2023 422
Dec 11, 2023 423
Dec 4, 2023 423
Nov 27, 2023 588
Nov 20, 2023 667
Nov 13, 2023 669
Nov 6, 2023 669
Oct 23, 2023 810
Oct 16, 2023 820
Oct 9, 2023 891
Oct 2, 2023 897
Sep 25, 2023 890
Sep 18, 2023 893
Sep 11, 2023 897
Aug 28, 2023 896
Aug 21, 2023 896
Aug 14, 2023 897
Aug 7, 2023 894
Jul 31, 2023 882
Jul 24, 2023 883
Jul 17, 2023 881
Jul 3, 2023 885
Jun 26, 2023 872
Jun 19, 2023 872
Jun 12, 2023 872
May 29, 2023 881
May 22, 2023 868
May 8, 2023 860
Apr 24, 2023 849
Apr 17, 2023 853
Apr 10, 2023 852
Apr 3, 2023 852
Mar 20, 2023 849
Filter
Join for free Find out more

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2025 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.