maya joint

Latest Player Videos
-
04:04
-
03:01
Joint overpowers Vekic to make first WTA 500 quarterfinal in Merida2025 Merida • February 27, 2025
-
02:24
Aussie teen Joint eases past Grabher into Merida second round2025 Merida • February 25, 2025
-
01:27
Qualifier Joint edges Parks in big-hitting Singapore first round2025 Singapore • January 27, 2025
-
02:38
Joint drops four games vs. Kenin in Hobart, rolls into first WTA semifinal2025 Hobart • January 9, 2025
-
03:01
Aussie wild card Joint, 18, dominates Linette to make first WTA quarterfinal2025 Hobart • January 8, 2025
-
01:50
Wild card Joint races past Danilovic to make Hobart second round2025 Hobart • January 7, 2025
-
02:09
Azarenka survives teenage wild card Joint in Brisbane three-setter2025 Brisbane • January 1, 2025
Latest Player News
-
Arango prevails in Cancun to claim first career WTA 125 title2025 Cancun 125 • February 16, 2025
-
US Open 2024's Grand Slam debuts: Shibahara, Joint, Sierra and more2024 US Open • August 24, 2024
-
Parks triumphs in Warsaw to claim second WTA 125 title of year2024 Warsaw 125 • July 27, 2024
-
Fruhvirtova, Korneeva save match points in Australian Open qualifying2024 Australian Open • January 11, 2024
-
Yastremska wins in Australian Open qualifying; Seidel, Joint cause upsets2024 Australian Open • January 10, 2024
-
Parrizas Diaz captures third career WTA 125 title in Canberra2024 Canberra 125 • January 6, 2024
Photos: Emiliana Arango and all the Top 100 breakthroughs of 2025View gallery
More on Joint...
Personal
Currently coached by Chris Mahony
Started playing in kindergarten, her local playground was next to the tennis courts. Dad, Michael Joint, was a pro squash player, so they used to take squash rackets to hit on the tennis courts.
Preferred surfaces are hard court and clay. Believes her game suits hard courts, and likes to slide on clay courts.
Looks up to Roger Federer and Ash Barty. Has met Ash, but not Roger.
Looks forward to playing Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Hobbies include reading, drawing and watching Netflix. Favourite TV shows are Friends, Seinfeld, Psych, How to Get Away with Murder, The Good Place.
Career Highlights
WTA 125
SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2024 - Warsaw.
DOUBLES
Winner (1): 2025 - Cancun (w/Preston).
Career in Review
Made Tour-level main draw debut as a qualifier at 2024 US Open (d. Siegemund for first career main draw win before falling to No.14 seed Keys); also played at Merida (lost in opening round); finished the season ranked No.119
2024 season also included six appearances at WTA 125 events, including a runner-up finish at 2024 Warsaw 125; made her first WTA 125 appearance in January at Canberra, advancing to QF (l. Tauson)
In 2024 reached first ITF semifinal at W60 Sydney
Began on the ITF circuit in 2021 and 2022
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
|W/L
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|2025
|
R128
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
R64
Sorry, we couldn't find any stats data for this year.
* For purposes of the player profile, individual player stats are cumulative for the calendar year and not calculated using a minimum match requirement.
No Rankings Data Available
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2025
|85
|2024
|110
|119
|2023
|730
|773
No Rankings Data Available
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2025
|161
|2024
|187
|189
|2023
|420
|669
No Rankings Data Available
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Mar 3, 2025
|85
|Feb 24, 2025
|103
|Feb 17, 2025
|105
|Feb 10, 2025
|112
|Feb 3, 2025
|102
|Jan 27, 2025
|109
|Jan 13, 2025
|105
|Jan 6, 2025
|118
|Dec 30, 2024
|116
|Dec 23, 2024
|116
|Dec 16, 2024
|116
|Dec 9, 2024
|116
|Dec 2, 2024
|118
|Nov 25, 2024
|118
|Nov 18, 2024
|119
|Nov 11, 2024
|119
|Nov 4, 2024
|116
|Oct 28, 2024
|110
|Oct 21, 2024
|110
|Oct 14, 2024
|110
|Oct 7, 2024
|113
|Sep 23, 2024
|113
|Sep 16, 2024
|114
|Sep 9, 2024
|111
|Aug 26, 2024
|135
|Aug 19, 2024
|136
|Aug 12, 2024
|139
|Aug 5, 2024
|140
|Jul 29, 2024
|140
|Jul 22, 2024
|159
|Jul 15, 2024
|161
|Jul 1, 2024
|168
|Jun 24, 2024
|172
|Jun 17, 2024
|179
|Jun 10, 2024
|177
|May 27, 2024
|192
|May 20, 2024
|202
|May 6, 2024
|208
|Apr 22, 2024
|269
|Apr 15, 2024
|285
|Apr 8, 2024
|297
|Apr 1, 2024
|292
|Mar 18, 2024
|324
|Mar 4, 2024
|331
|Feb 26, 2024
|336
|Feb 19, 2024
|336
|Feb 12, 2024
|333
|Feb 5, 2024
|446
|Jan 29, 2024
|483
|Jan 15, 2024
|565
|Jan 8, 2024
|573
|Jan 1, 2024
|684
|Dec 25, 2023
|738
|Dec 18, 2023
|737
|Dec 11, 2023
|734
|Dec 4, 2023
|730
|Nov 27, 2023
|732
|Nov 20, 2023
|775
|Nov 13, 2023
|778
|Nov 6, 2023
|773
|Oct 23, 2023
|1208
|Oct 16, 2023
|1211
|Oct 9, 2023
|1371
|Oct 2, 2023
|1377
|Sep 25, 2023
|1381
|Sep 18, 2023
|1389
|Sep 11, 2023
|1386
|Aug 28, 2023
|1386
|Aug 21, 2023
|1390
|Aug 14, 2023
|1384
|Aug 7, 2023
|1382
|Jul 31, 2023
|1379
|Jul 24, 2023
|1380
|Jul 17, 2023
|1367
|Jul 3, 2023
|1359
|Jun 26, 2023
|1344
|Jun 19, 2023
|1339
|Jun 12, 2023
|1335
|May 29, 2023
|1346
|May 22, 2023
|1325
|May 8, 2023
|1331
|Apr 24, 2023
|1320
|Apr 17, 2023
|1322
|Apr 10, 2023
|1313
|Apr 3, 2023
|1317
|Mar 20, 2023
|1316
No Rankings Data Available
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Mar 3, 2025
|173
|Feb 24, 2025
|161
|Feb 17, 2025
|161
|Feb 10, 2025
|216
|Feb 3, 2025
|219
|Jan 27, 2025
|219
|Jan 13, 2025
|214
|Jan 6, 2025
|233
|Dec 30, 2024
|237
|Dec 23, 2024
|239
|Dec 16, 2024
|239
|Dec 9, 2024
|239
|Dec 2, 2024
|240
|Nov 25, 2024
|194
|Nov 18, 2024
|187
|Nov 11, 2024
|189
|Nov 4, 2024
|187
|Oct 28, 2024
|188
|Oct 21, 2024
|201
|Oct 14, 2024
|212
|Oct 7, 2024
|214
|Sep 23, 2024
|210
|Sep 16, 2024
|212
|Sep 9, 2024
|207
|Aug 26, 2024
|242
|Aug 19, 2024
|243
|Aug 12, 2024
|263
|Aug 5, 2024
|266
|Jul 29, 2024
|268
|Jul 22, 2024
|270
|Jul 15, 2024
|274
|Jul 1, 2024
|277
|Jun 24, 2024
|277
|Jun 17, 2024
|282
|Jun 10, 2024
|288
|May 27, 2024
|287
|May 20, 2024
|307
|May 6, 2024
|306
|Apr 22, 2024
|333
|Apr 15, 2024
|347
|Apr 8, 2024
|346
|Apr 1, 2024
|345
|Mar 18, 2024
|353
|Mar 4, 2024
|330
|Feb 26, 2024
|392
|Feb 19, 2024
|393
|Feb 12, 2024
|395
|Feb 5, 2024
|395
|Jan 29, 2024
|419
|Jan 15, 2024
|415
|Jan 8, 2024
|417
|Jan 1, 2024
|415
|Dec 25, 2023
|420
|Dec 18, 2023
|422
|Dec 11, 2023
|423
|Dec 4, 2023
|423
|Nov 27, 2023
|588
|Nov 20, 2023
|667
|Nov 13, 2023
|669
|Nov 6, 2023
|669
|Oct 23, 2023
|810
|Oct 16, 2023
|820
|Oct 9, 2023
|891
|Oct 2, 2023
|897
|Sep 25, 2023
|890
|Sep 18, 2023
|893
|Sep 11, 2023
|897
|Aug 28, 2023
|896
|Aug 21, 2023
|896
|Aug 14, 2023
|897
|Aug 7, 2023
|894
|Jul 31, 2023
|882
|Jul 24, 2023
|883
|Jul 17, 2023
|881
|Jul 3, 2023
|885
|Jun 26, 2023
|872
|Jun 19, 2023
|872
|Jun 12, 2023
|872
|May 29, 2023
|881
|May 22, 2023
|868
|May 8, 2023
|860
|Apr 24, 2023
|849
|Apr 17, 2023
|853
|Apr 10, 2023
|852
|Apr 3, 2023
|852
|Mar 20, 2023
|849