maya joint

Personal

Currently coached by Chris Mahony



Started playing in kindergarten, her local playground was next to the tennis courts. Dad, Michael Joint, was a pro squash player, so they used to take squash rackets to hit on the tennis courts.



Preferred surfaces are hard court and clay. Believes her game suits hard courts, and likes to slide on clay courts.



Looks up to Roger Federer and Ash Barty. Has met Ash, but not Roger.



Looks forward to playing Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Hobbies include reading, drawing and watching Netflix. Favourite TV shows are Friends, Seinfeld, Psych, How to Get Away with Murder, The Good Place.





Career Highlights

WTA 125

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2024 - Warsaw.



DOUBLES

Winner (1): 2025 - Cancun (w/Preston).





Career in Review

Made Tour-level main draw debut as a qualifier at 2024 US Open (d. Siegemund for first career main draw win before falling to No.14 seed Keys); also played at Merida (lost in opening round); finished the season ranked No.119



2024 season also included six appearances at WTA 125 events, including a runner-up finish at 2024 Warsaw 125; made her first WTA 125 appearance in January at Canberra, advancing to QF (l. Tauson)



In 2024 reached first ITF semifinal at W60 Sydney



Began on the ITF circuit in 2021 and 2022



