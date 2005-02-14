Stories
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High95
Height5' 8'' (1.76 m)
BirthdayFeb 14, 2005 February 14, 2005
BirthplaceHamburg, Germany
Career in Review
In 2024 made her Grand Slam main draw debut at Australian Open (l. eventual champion Sabalenka) and played first qualifications at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open; also reached her first Tour level quarterfinals at Budapest (l. Shnaider) and Prague (l. Noskova) and peaked at a career high ranking of No.117 in October
Played first WTA Tour level main draw match at Hamburg 2023 (l. Niemeier) and closed the season with title run at W60 Bratislava to bring her year-end ranking into Top 200 for first time
Made first ITF final in 2023 at Zagreb W60 on clay before claiming her first title at W25 Stuttgart-Vaihingen
Reached three quarterfinals on ITF circuit in 2022
Played first ITF matches in 2021 at the age of 15
