Ella
Seidel

GER
20 yrs
5' 8'' (1.76 m)
Current Ranking
95
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
38 / 24
Prize Money
$290,530

Stories

Biography

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

95

Height

5' 8'' (1.76 m)

Birthday

Feb 14, 2005 February 14, 2005

Birthplace

Hamburg, Germany

Career in Review

In 2024 made her Grand Slam main draw debut at Australian Open (l. eventual champion Sabalenka) and played first qualifications at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open; also reached her first Tour level quarterfinals at Budapest (l. Shnaider) and Prague (l. Noskova) and peaked at a career high ranking of No.117 in October

Played first WTA Tour level main draw match at Hamburg 2023 (l. Niemeier) and closed the season with title run at W60 Bratislava to bring her year-end ranking into Top 200 for first time

Made first ITF final in 2023 at Zagreb W60 on clay before claiming her first title at W25 Stuttgart-Vaihingen

Reached three quarterfinals on ITF circuit in 2022

Played first ITF matches in 2021 at the age of 15

Latest Matches

Player updates

highlights
Ella Seidel, Beijing 2025

Seidel upsets Frech in Beijing; now 6-1 vs. Top 50 opponents since June

03:25
10h ago
highlights

Second seed Alexandrova beats qualifier Seidel to reach Seoul semifinals

5d ago
Ella Seidel vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova-Match Highlights
03:00
highlights

Seidel saves match point, dethrones Haddad Maia in 3:28 Seoul epic

1w ago
Ella Seidel, Seoul 2025
05:02
Match Reaction

Swiatek wins in Seoul, inspired on 'great adventure' by family connection

3m read
1w ago
Iga Swiatek, Seoul 2025
highlights

Seidel bounces back from a set down vs. Ponchet in Seoul first round

1w ago
Ella Seidel, Seoul 2025
03:51
Match Reaction

Ito, Seidel, Tjen continue strong summer form in US Open qualifying

4m read
1mo ago
Aoi Ito, US Open 2025
Hot Shots

Vote: What was the best shot of the week in Cincinnati?

3m read
1mo ago
aoi ito cincinnati 2025