Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2025 - Rome.

Finalist (1): 2024 - Montreux.





Career in Review

Won career first title in 2025 at WTA 125 Rome; reached a career-high ranking of No.113 on August 11



Reached first career final in 2024 at WTA 125 Montreux; played qualifying at Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon



In 2023 achieved best Tour-level result with R16 at Monastir (l. eventual R-Up, Paolini). Won her Q1 Grand Slam matches at Australian Open, Roland Garros and US Open



Won three ITF titles in 2022; two at W25 Antalya and one at W80 Poitiers. Played first WTA Tour matches at Rabat making 2r (l. Sharma) and 1r Potoroz (l. Bucsa). Also represented Croatia in Billie Jean Cup Playoffs defeating Niemeier



Began on ITF circuit in 2021 reaching two 15K semifinals at Sibenik on clay and Monastir on hard



