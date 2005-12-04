Stories
Biography
- Currently coached by Marino Jakic
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High82
HeightN/A
BirthdayDec 4, 2005 December 4, 2005
BirthplaceN/A
Career Highlights
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2025 - Rome.
Finalist (1): 2024 - Montreux.
Career in Review
Won career first title in 2025 at WTA 125 Rome; reached a career-high ranking of No.113 on August 11
Reached first career final in 2024 at WTA 125 Montreux; played qualifying at Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon
In 2023 achieved best Tour-level result with R16 at Monastir (l. eventual R-Up, Paolini). Won her Q1 Grand Slam matches at Australian Open, Roland Garros and US Open
Won three ITF titles in 2022; two at W25 Antalya and one at W80 Poitiers. Played first WTA Tour matches at Rabat making 2r (l. Sharma) and 1r Potoroz (l. Bucsa). Also represented Croatia in Billie Jean Cup Playoffs defeating Niemeier
Began on ITF circuit in 2021 reaching two 15K semifinals at Sibenik on clay and Monastir on hard
Latest MatchesAll Matches
Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.
Matches do not include current week match results.