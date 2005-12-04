WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Petra-Marcinko Inactive
Shop

Petra
Marcinko

CRO
20 yrs
Current Ranking
82
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
57 / 24
Prize Money
$209,519

Stories

Biography

  • Currently coached by Marino Jakic

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

82

Height

N/A

Birthday

Dec 4, 2005 December 4, 2005

Birthplace

N/A

Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2025 - Rome.
Finalist (1): 2024 - Montreux.

Career in Review

Won career first title in 2025 at WTA 125 Rome; reached a career-high ranking of No.113 on August 11

Reached first career final in 2024 at WTA 125 Montreux; played qualifying at Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon

In 2023 achieved best Tour-level result with R16 at Monastir (l. eventual R-Up, Paolini). Won her Q1 Grand Slam matches at Australian Open, Roland Garros and US Open

Won three ITF titles in 2022; two at W25 Antalya and one at W80 Poitiers. Played first WTA Tour matches at Rabat making 2r (l. Sharma) and 1r Potoroz (l. Bucsa). Also represented Croatia in Billie Jean Cup Playoffs defeating Niemeier

Began on ITF circuit in 2021 reaching two 15K semifinals at Sibenik on clay and Monastir on hard

Latest Matches

All Matches
Loading matches

Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.

Matches do not include current week match results.

Player updates

All news View all news
Match Reaction
Varvara Gracheva, Cincinnati 2025

Gracheva, Valentova, Marcinko advance in US Open qualifying

3m read
3mo ago
Match Reaction

Teenage sweep: Valentova and Marcinko win latest WTA 125 titles

3m read
4mo ago
Valentova - 2025 Porto WTA 125
Match Reaction

Watch: Begu takes traditional lake plunge after winning Montreux WTA 125

2m read
1y ago
Begu - 2024 Olympics

Wickmayer wins, Yastremska sets Bouchard rematch in US Open qualifying

3m read
2y ago
Yanina Wickmayer, US Open 2023

Chwalinska, Townsend, Zidansek advance in Roland Garros qualifying

1m read
2y ago
Maja Chwalinska, Roland Garros 2023
wta insider

Petra Marcinko hopes to build off United Cup experience

3m read
2y ago
Petra Marcinko, BJK Cup 2023

The best clay-court points of 2022: Part 3

3y ago
Sloane Stephens, Parma 2022
06:15