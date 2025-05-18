Tournament background - 709 - Rome
Internazionali BNL d'Italia

ROME • ITALY

WTA 1000

Clay

Day 5 - Round of 64
May 6 - May 18, 2025

Internazionali BNL D'Italia

For nearly 100 years, the Internazionali BNL d’Italia (AKA the Italian Open) has been making women’s tennis history. From Lili Alvarez winning in three sets in 1930 against her doubles partner Lucia Valerio, to Open Era multi-time champions like Chris Evert, Martina Hingis, Serena Williams and Iga Swiatek, Rome’s annual WTA 1000 spectacle has given the sport’s best athletes a stage to perform at the highest level.

The Italian Open is played on outdoor clay courts at the historic Foro Italico, with the biggest matches taking place at the incomparable Stadio Centrale. It was rebuilt in 2010 to pack in over 10,000 fans.

Level WTA 1000
Duration May 6 - May 18, 2025
Location ROME ,ITALY
Total $ Commitment $6,911,032
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 96
Doubles Draw 32

