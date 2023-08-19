Tournament Starts in 2 2 Days

Barranquilla Open 2023

BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA
Aug 14 - Aug 19, 2023
Level
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8

Latest Matches

All Scores

Who's Playing...

View All

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2023 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.