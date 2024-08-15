Nadia Podoroska of Argentina recaptured her winning ways this week, claiming the title at the WTA 125 Barranquilla Open in Barranquilla, Colombia. No.4 seed Podoroska defeated No.1 seed Tatjana Maria of Germany 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 in Saturday's final to hoist the trophy.

Podoroska entered Barranquilla on an eight-match losing streak, but the 2020 Roland Garros semifinalist regained her form on the hard courts of Colombia.

The 27-year-old Podoroska dropped only one set en route to the final, where she outlasted 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist Maria in 2 hours and 9 minutes.

Podoroska picked up her third career WTA 125 title, and her second of this year. She previously won WTA 125 titles at 2023 Cali and 2024 San Luis Potosi. This week marks Podoroska's first WTA 125 title off of clay.

Each player had eight break points in the final, with World No.88 Podoroska converting four of her chances, slightly better than 72nd-ranked Maria's 3-for-8 conversion rate.

Meanwhile, an alternate team took home the doubles title in Barranquilla on Saturday. Unseeded Jessica Failla and Hiroko Kuwata upset No.1 seeds Quinn Gleason and Ingrid Martins 4-6, 7-6(2), [10-7] in the 2-hour and 4-minute doubles final.

Failla of the United States and Kuwata of Japan were a late replacement for the team of Lina Glushko and Madison Sieg, who withdrew from the doubles draw due to Glushko's heat illness. Now, both Failla and Kuwata have won the first WTA 125 title of their respective careers.