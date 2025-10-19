Skip to main content
Completed
WTT W35
CANADA
Hard
Completed
Oct 13 - Oct 19, 2025
Matches
Duration
October 13 - October 19, 2025
Location
CANADA
Total $ Commitment
$30,000
Surface
Hard
Singles Draw
32
Doubles Draw
16
Headlines
Parmentier - 'I try not to stress' through career renaissance, Quebec title
5m read
7y ago
Parmentier conquers Quebec City for second title of season
2m read
7y ago
final countdown
Quebec City: Final countdown
1m read
7y ago
Parmentier outlasts Watson to reach final in Quebec City
1m read
7y ago