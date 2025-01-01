2025 Brisbane

Yuan Yue upsets Kostuk in Brisbane to earn third Top 20 win

Yuan Yue moved into the Round of 16 at the Brisbane International after upsetting No.17 Marta Kostyuk in straight sets.

