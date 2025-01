Kasatkina survives stiff challenge from junior No.1 Jones in Adelaide

No.3 seed Daria Kasatkina had to fend off a stiff challenge from 16-year-old wild card Emerson Jones in the Adelaide International second round. Junior No.1 Jones won the first 10 points of the match and pegged Kasatkina back from 5-2 down to 5-5 in the first set.