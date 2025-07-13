Tournament background - 904 - Wimbledon
Upcoming

The Championships, Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON • GREAT BRITAIN

Buy Tickets Official Website
Grand Slam

Grass

Tournament Starts in 51 Days
Jun 30 - Jul 13, 2025

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

The Championships, Wimbledon

The Championships at Wimbledon are the oldest tennis tournament in the world, with the first ladies' singles event at Wimbledon taking place in 1884. Legends of the sport continued to use the outdoor grass courts to blaze trails and entertain fans on Worple Road, and continue to rally at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Church Road.
128 singles players enter the third Grand Slam tournament of the year on a mission to take home the prestigious Venus Rosewater Dish, while 64 doubles teams try to capture The Duchess of Kent Challenge Cup.

Read More Read Less
Level Grand Slam
Duration June 30 - July 13, 2025
Location WIMBLEDON ,GREATBRITAIN
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 128
Doubles Draw 64

Headlines

View More View More News
Jasmine Paolini

Rankings Watch: Paolini makes Top 5 debut; Krejcikova up 22 spots

7m read
9mo ago

Krejcikova meets Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte

1m read
9mo ago
Barbora_Krejcikova_-_Wimbledon_Championships_2024_-_Day_13-DSC_0367A

Hsieh and Zielinski win second Grand Slam title of the year at Wimbledon

2m read
9mo ago
Hsieh, Zielinski - 2024 Wimbledon final

Jamrichova claims second junior Grand Slam title of year at Wimbledon

2m read
9mo ago
Renata Jamrichova, Wimbledon 2024