Tournament background - 1123 - Hall of fame
Upcoming

Hall of Fame Open

NEWPORT • RI, UNITED STATES

Buy Tickets Official Website
WTA 125

Grass

Tournament Starts in 58 Days
Jul 7 - Jul 13, 2025

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Hall Of Fame Open

The Hall of Fame Open has brought women’s tennis back to Newport, Rhode Island in 2025, marking the first return to the “City by the Sea” since 1998’s Virginia Slims Hall of Fame Invitational.
This event is a WTA 125 tournament played on outdoor grass courts with 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing, and includes an 8-player qualifying draw.

Read More Read Less
Level WTA 125
Duration July 7 - July 13, 2025
Location NEWPORT ,RI,UNITEDSTATES
Total $ Commitment $200,000
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16