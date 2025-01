Rivalry Rewind: The best of Naomi Osaka vs. Belinda Bencic

Naomi Osaka and Belinda Bencic will square off for the sixth time in the 2025 Australian Open third round. Bencic leads the head-to-head 3-2, winning in the 2019 Indian Wells fourth round, 2019 Madrid quarterfinals and 2019 US Open fourth round; Osaka won in the 2013 Pelham ITF W25 first round and 2022 Miami semifinals. Watch the best points from Indian Wells, Madrid and Miami here.