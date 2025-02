Fernandez fends off Uchijima in two tiebreaks in Abu Dhabi opener

No. 8 seed Leylah Fernandez defeated lucky loser Moyuka Uchijima in two tiebreak sets in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open first round. Fernandez saved one set point trailing 6-5 in the first set, and held off a late charge by Uchijima from 5-3 and two match points down in the second.