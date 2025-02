Bencic dethrones Rybakina in Abu Dhabi for first Top 5 win since 2023

A clash of former titlists in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open semifinals saw wild card Belinda Bencic defeat No. 1 seed and defending champion Elena Rybakina in three sets. The result was Bencic's first Top 5 win since defeating Jessica Pegula in the 2023 Charleston semifinals.