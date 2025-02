Watch: All 12 game points from Kasatkina's whitewash of Polina Kudermetova

No. 10 seed Daria Kasatkina needed just 42 minutes to defeat lucky loser Polina Kudermetova without dropping a game in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open first round. The result was the second tour-level 6-0, 6-0 win of Kasatkina's career, and revenge for her loss to Kudermetova one month prior in Brisbane.