Nottingham Open

The Lexus Nottingham Open continues over a century of tennis tradition in Nottingham, United Kingdom. This WTA 250 event is contested on outdoor grass courts and features 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams, and is an important stop on the road to Wimbledon.

This tournament is played at Nottingham Tennis Centre – a world-class venue, mixing a rich history with state-of-the-art playing surfaces.