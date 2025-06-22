Upcoming

Lexus Nottingham Open

NOTTINGHAM • GREAT BRITAIN

WTA 250

Grass

Tournament Starts in 37 Days
Jun 16 - Jun 22, 2025

Nottingham Open

The Lexus Nottingham Open continues over a century of tennis tradition in Nottingham, United Kingdom. This WTA 250 event is contested on outdoor grass courts and features 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams, and is an important stop on the road to Wimbledon.
This tournament is played at Nottingham Tennis Centre – a world-class venue, mixing a rich history with state-of-the-art playing surfaces.

Level WTA 250
Duration June 16 - June 22, 2025
Location NOTTINGHAM ,GREATBRITAIN
Total $ Commitment $275,094
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16

