Berlin Tennis Open

Steffi Graf Stadium is the setting for the Berlin Tennis Open – a WTA 500 event where the stars of women’s tennis battle for a title on outdoor grass courts in Germany’s capital city. With the venue’s centre court hosting up to 4,500 fans, this tournament acts as a preview for Wimbledon in both play and atmosphere.

Formerly the German Open, this event features 32 singles players, 16 doubles teams, and has been a premier-level event on the WTA Tour calendar since 1988. It joined the WTA 500 tier in 2021, its first year on grass after a lengthy history on clay.