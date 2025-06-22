Tournament background - 2012 - Berlin Open
Berlin Tennis Open

BERLIN • GERMANY

WTA 500

Grass

Tournament Starts in 37 Days
Jun 16 - Jun 22, 2025

Berlin Tennis Open

Steffi Graf Stadium is the setting for the Berlin Tennis Open – a WTA 500 event where the stars of women’s tennis battle for a title on outdoor grass courts in Germany’s capital city. With the venue’s centre court hosting up to 4,500 fans, this tournament acts as a preview for Wimbledon in both play and atmosphere.
Formerly the German Open, this event features 32 singles players, 16 doubles teams, and has been a premier-level event on the WTA Tour calendar since 1988. It joined the WTA 500 tier in 2021, its first year on grass after a lengthy history on clay.

Level WTA 500
Duration June 16 - June 22, 2025
Location BERLIN ,GERMANY
Total $ Commitment $1,064,510
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 28
Doubles Draw 16

