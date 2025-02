Linette takes honors in all-Polish clash vs. Frech over nearly 3 hours

In a rematch of the first ever all-Polish Hologic WTA Tour final last year in Prague, Magda Linette defeated Magdalena Frech in 2 hours and 53 minutes to reach the Qatar TotalEnergies Open third round. Linette won the first set from 5-3 down and lost the second from 2-0 up before improving to 2-1 overall against Frech.