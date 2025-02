Cirstea outlasts Navarro in just over 3 hours to make Dubai quarterfinals

Sorana Cirstea prevailed in a 3-hour and 1-minute epic to upset No. 8 seed Emma Navarro 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-5 in the Round of 16 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Wednesday night. Cirstea, a Dubai semifinalist last year, earned her 24th career Top 10 win and her first since last May.