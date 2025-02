Mirra Andreeva upsets Rybakina in Dubai, makes first WTA 1000 final

No. 12 seed Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player to reach a WTA 1000 final since the format's inception in 2009 after coming from 3-1 down in the third set to defeat No. 6 seed Elena Rybakina in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships semifinals. Andreeva advanced to the second tour-level final of her career.