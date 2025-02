Andreeva tops Tauson to win WTA 1000 Dubai title and make Top 10 debut

Mirra Andreeva capped a career-best week by capturing her second and biggest WTA title, defeating Clara Tauson 7-6(1), 6-1 to win the WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Saturday night. Andreeva will rise to No. 9 in the PIF WTA Rankings, becoming the first 17-year-old to be ranked in the Top 10 since Nicole Vaidisova in 2007.