Champions Reel: How Mirra Andreeva won Dubai 2025

No. 12 seed Mirra Andreeva captured her second Hologic WTA Tour title, first at WTA 1000 level and first on hard courts at the 2025 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Andreeva, 17, became the youngest WTA 1000 champion since the format's inception in 2009. With victories over Marketa Vondrousova, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina, she also became the youngest player to defeat three Grand Slam champions in one tournament since Maria Sharapova at the 2004 WTA Finals Los Angeles; and the following week, the title enabled her to become the youngest player to be ranked inside the Top 10 since Nicole Vaidisova in 2007.