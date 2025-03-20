2025 Miami Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied See it: Gauff wins all 12 games against Kenin in Maimi Coco Gauff defeated Sofia Kenin in the second round of the Miami Open 6-0, 6-0, the second time Gauff has won by such a scoreline at tour level in her career. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied