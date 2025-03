Baptiste stuns Kasatkina in Miami for third career Top 20 win

Wild card Hailey Baptiste continued a career-best run at the Miami Open by knocking out No. 12 seed Daria Kasatkina 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 on Thursday. It is the Washington D.C. resident's first Top 20 win since she beat Barbora Krejcikova last fall in Wuhan.