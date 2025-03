Rivalry Rewind: The best of Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jasmine Paolini

Aryna Sabalenka and Jasmine Paolini will square off for the sixth time in the Miami Open semifinals. Sabalenka leads the head-to-head 3-2, with wins at Linz 2020, Beijing 2023 and the WTA Finals Riyadh 2024. Paolini's victories came at the 2017 Ilkley ITF W100 and Indian Wells 2022. Watch the best points from Indian Wells, Beijing and Riyadh here.