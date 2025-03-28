Rivalry Rewind: The best of Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jessica Pegula

Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula will square off for the ninth time in the Miami Open final. Sabalenka leads the head-to-head 6-2, with wins at Roland Garros 2020, Madrid 2021, Rome 2022, the WTA Finals Fort Worth 2022, Cincinnati 2024 and the 2024 US Open final. Pegula's wins came at the Western & Southern Open 2020 and the WTA Finals Cancun 2023. Watch the best points from the Western & Southern Open, Madrid, Rome, the WTA Finals and Cincinnati here.