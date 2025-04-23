2025 Madrid

Andreescu scores first win of 2025 over Kessler in Madrid

Playing her second match of the season, Bianca Andreescu scored her first win of 2025 against American McCartney Kessler in the first round of the Mutua Madrid Open.

