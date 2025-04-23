2025 Madrid Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Andreescu scores first win of 2025 over Kessler in Madrid Playing her second match of the season, Bianca Andreescu scored her first win of 2025 against American McCartney Kessler in the first round of the Mutua Madrid Open. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied