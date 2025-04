Alexandrova holds off Kasatkina to make Madrid Round of 16

No. 21 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova defeated No. 14 seed Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 7-6(3) in their third-round meeting at the Mutua Madrid Open. Alexandrova was 1-7 on clay last year, but she is already 8-2 on the surface in 2025.