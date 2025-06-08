Tournament background - 1126 - Birmingham
Upcoming

Lexus Birmingham Open

BIRMINGHAM • GREAT BRITAIN

Buy Tickets Official Website
WTA 125

Grass

Tournament Starts in 23 Days
Jun 2 - Jun 8, 2025

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Birmingham Open

The Edgbaston Priory Club in Birmingham is host to the WTA 125 event that kicks off grass-court season – the Lexus Birmingham Open. Founded in 1982, the Birmingham Open became a WTA 250 tournament in 2021, but changed to the 125 level in 2025.
The event's roots go all the way back to the Midland Counties Championships, held at the Edgbaston Priory Club between 1882 and 1977. The Lexus Birmingham Open now continues be a stage for women’s tennis, as 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams come to Great Britain to compete.

Read More Read Less
Level WTA 125
Duration June 2 - June 8, 2025
Location BIRMINGHAM ,GREATBRITAIN
Total $ Commitment $168,100
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16