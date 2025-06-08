Birmingham Open

The Edgbaston Priory Club in Birmingham is host to the WTA 125 event that kicks off grass-court season – the Lexus Birmingham Open. Founded in 1982, the Birmingham Open became a WTA 250 tournament in 2021, but changed to the 125 level in 2025.

The event's roots go all the way back to the Midland Counties Championships, held at the Edgbaston Priory Club between 1882 and 1977. The Lexus Birmingham Open now continues be a stage for women’s tennis, as 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams come to Great Britain to compete.