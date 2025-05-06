Skip to main content
Tournaments
Watch videos from tournaments across the WTA Tour, featuring highlights, matchups, results and more.
All
Singles
Doubles
Tournaments
Coaches
06:56
highlights
In 3 hours and 32 minutes, Gauff outlasts Zheng in Rome
8h ago
04:05
highlights
On home soil, Paolini saves two set points vs. Stearns to make Rome final
15h ago
03:30
highlights
Seventh time's the charm! Zheng earns first win over Sabalenka
1d ago
03:38
highlights
One more time: Gauff picks up fourth straight win over Andreeva
1d ago
04:36
highlights
Late-night thriller: Stearns battles past Svitolina in Rome quarterfinals
2d ago
04:50
highlights
Paolini comes from a set and 4-0 down to defeat Shnaider in Rome quarters
2d ago
03:24
highlights
Sabalenka escapes tense second set to beat Kostyuk again in Rome
2d ago
00:38
highlights
Zheng tweener magic: Wins the point and owns the moment
3d ago
03:42
highlights
Mirra Andreeva ousts Tauson to reach Rome quarterfinals
3d ago
03:10
highlights
Two-time champ Svitolina tops Collins to return to Rome quarterfinals
3d ago
