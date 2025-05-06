Tournaments

Watch videos from tournaments across the WTA Tour, featuring highlights, matchups, results and more.

  • Coco_Gauff_-_Internazionali_BNL_D_Italia_-_Day_10-DSC_6350
    06:56
    highlights

    In 3 hours and 32 minutes, Gauff outlasts Zheng in Rome

    8h ago
  • Jasmine Paolini, Rome 2025
    04:05
    highlights

    On home soil, Paolini saves two set points vs. Stearns to make Rome final

    15h ago
  • Qinwen_Zheng_-_Internazionali_BNL_D_Italia_-_Day_9-DSC_9962A
    03:30
    highlights

    Seventh time's the charm! Zheng earns first win over Sabalenka

    1d ago
  • Gauff - 2025 Rome QF
    03:38
    highlights

    One more time: Gauff picks up fourth straight win over Andreeva

    1d ago
  • Stearns - 2025 Rome QF
    04:36
    highlights

    Late-night thriller: Stearns battles past Svitolina in Rome quarterfinals

    2d ago
  • Jasmine Paolini, Rome 2025
    04:50
    highlights

    Paolini comes from a set and 4-0 down to defeat Shnaider in Rome quarters

    2d ago
  • Sabalenka - 2025 Rome 4R
    03:24
    highlights

    Sabalenka escapes tense second set to beat Kostyuk again in Rome

    2d ago
  • Qinwen_Zheng_-_Internazionali_BNL_D_Italia_-_Day_7-DSC_1052
    00:38
    highlights

    Zheng tweener magic: Wins the point and owns the moment

    3d ago
  • Mirra Andreeva - 2025 Rome 4R
    03:42
    highlights

    Mirra Andreeva ousts Tauson to reach Rome quarterfinals

    3d ago
  • Elina Svitolina, Rome 2025
    03:10
    highlights

    Two-time champ Svitolina tops Collins to return to Rome quarterfinals

    3d ago
