Fourth seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on doubles partner Elise Mertens to decide the winner of the Rose Group at the Hengqin Life WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai, while Sofia Kenin faces Karolina Muchova and Zheng Saisai bids to keep the home flag flying against Petra Martic as the semifinal lineup is set.

MATCH POINTS

Doubles partners Aryna Sabalenka and Elise Mertens face off to decide the winner of the Rose Group, having both scored wins over Maria Sakkari this week. No.6 seed Mertens leads the head-to-head 2-1, including saving a match point to take their only prior hardcourt encounter 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-0 in the third round of Montréal 2018. That match was their third meeting last year: Mertens also won 7-5, 6-2 in the Lugano final while Sabalenka took their Eastbourne third round 7-5, 2-6, 7-6(4).

In the Camellia Group, No.2 seed Sofia Kenin needs to win one set in her first meeting with No.11 seed Karolina Muchova to top the standings and progress to the semifinals. Muchova, meanwhile, requires a straight-sets win to finish ahead of Kenin.

In the Orchid Group, No.12 seed Zheng Saisai needs to win seven games in her first meeting with No.5 seed Petra Martic to win the group and make the semifinals. Martic needs to defeat Zheng for the loss of less than six games to top the group.

All players in contention to make the final four would be maiden semifinalists in Zhuhai - as is No.1 seed Kiki Bertens, who sealed her place at the top of the Azalea Group today.

ORDER OF PLAY (starts 1.30pm)

STADIUM

[3] Darija JURAK (CRO) / Alicja ROSOLSKA (POL) vs [6/WC] WANG Xinyu (CHN) / ZHU Lin (CHN)

Not before 3pm

[2] Sofia KENIN (USA) vs [11] Karolina MUCHOVA (CZE)

[5] Petra MARTIC (CRO) vs [12/WC] ZHENG Saisai (CHN)

Not before 7pm

[4] Aryna SABALENKA (BLR) vs [6] Elise MERTENS (BEL)