After an exciting 2019 WTA season, it's time to crown the last Player of the Month for the year.
The final three nominees ended their seasons on a high note -- from Aryna Sabalenka winning the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai, to Elina Svitolina and Ashleigh Barty putting on a show in Shenzhen in a record-setting first edition of the Shiseido WTA Finals -- but only one can come out on top.
Revisit the nominees in the video below
Who was your October 2019 Player of the Month?
How it works:
Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com
Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com
Previous WTA Players of the Month for 2019
January: Naomi Osaka
February: Belinda Bencic
March: Ashleigh Barty
April: Petra Kvitova
May: Kiki Bertens
June: Ashleigh Barty
July: Simona Halep
August: Bianca Andreescu
September: Naomi Osaka