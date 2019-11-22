Was Belinda Bencic, Sofia Kenin or Karolina Muchova's result at a year-end championship the best breakthrough to end 2019? It's time to vote for the last Breakthrough of the Month of the calendar year!
Revisit the nominees in the video below and cast your vote before voting ends Saturday at 11:59 p.m. ET!
Who was October's Breakthrough of the Month?
How it works:
Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com
Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com
Previous WTA Breakthroughs of the Month for 2019
January: Dayana Yastremska
February: Hsieh Su-wei
March: Bianca Andreescu
April: Maria Sakkari
May: Marketa Vondrousova
June: Iga Swiatek
July: Barbora Strycova
August: Marie Bouzkova
September: Alison Riske