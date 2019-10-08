Six of the world's Top 10 players will take part at the Brisbane International, including home favorite Ashleigh Barty.

BRISBANE, Australia – WTA World No.1 Ashleigh Barty will headline the Brisbane International, which will boast a field that includes all of the Top 3 players in the game.

Joining the 2019 French Open champion in the tournament will be defending champion Karolina Pliskova, the WTA World No.2, and WTA World No.3 Naomi Osaka.

Furthermore, Top 10 stars Elina Svitolina, the 2017 champion, Petra Kvitova and Kiki Bertens are also present, while the field will also include former Grand Slam champions Samantha Stosur and Angelique Kerber.

On Tuesday, it was also confirmed that former WTA World No.1 Venus Williams will take part at the event, which runs January 6-12, for the first time.

“After so many years on the tour, it is good to play at new tournaments and experience a different city. Brisbane International is always spoken of so highly among the WTA players and so I wanted to see it for myself,” Venus said.

“I know it will be hot in January and that is exactly the conditions I need to get used to as I prepare for the Australian Open.”

Brisbane International Tournament Director Mark Handley is excited about the prospect of what promises to be a thrilling competition.

“To be able to add Venus, Sam, Elina and Ajla to an already blockbuster field says a lot about the Brisbane International and the city as a destination to visit,” he said.

“Players arrive here at the start of the season fresh from a well-earned rest and we are looking forward to showcasing the best of women’s tennis with the best match-ups at the Queensland Tennis Centre.”

Pliskova won the 2019 title, defeating Lesia Tsurenko, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.