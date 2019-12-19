Monica Puig is hopeful of making a rapid recovery after elbow surgery but will miss the Australian Open.

Olympic champion Monica Puig has announced that she will miss the beginning of the 2020 season, including the Australian Open, after having surgery on her elbow.

The WTA World No.79 last competed in Luxembourg in October, where she reached the quarter finals before losing out in three sets to Julia Goerges.

Posting on social media, the 26-year-old has given a positive assessment of her condition.

“Just a quick update since I’ve been MIA for a few days,” she wrote. “I travelled to New York two days ago to have surgery on my ulnar nerve in my right elbow that bothered me for some time and gave me persistent pain.

“That unfortunately means that I will be missing the beginning of the season the Australian Open.

“However, the good news is… thanks to Dr Altchek and the whole team at the Hospital for Special Surgery, we found and fixed the problem! We anticipate a speedy recover and I hope to be back on the court ASAP!”

Puig's place in the ASB Classic in Auckland has been taken by Jessica Pegula, while the vacant qualifying spot will go to Mayo Hibi.

Meanwhile, former British No.1 Laura Robson has also undergone surgery, revealing that she has had “months of struggling”.

The 25-year-old, whose first hip surgery came in June 2018, was back on court in February but has not played competitively since April.

“A decision was made this week to have another hip surgery & try fix the pain for good,” Robson posted on Instagram.

“Very much hope to be back on court soon but in the meantime, I can't wait to walk my dog without limping.”