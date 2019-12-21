It's a busy time of year with the holidays approaching and pre-season in full swing - no wonder Garbiñe Muguruza is all set for the weekend.
El finde ya está aquí!!— Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) December 20, 2019
Weekend around the corner... 🙃 pic.twitter.com/C3GT932wMd
Her coach Conchita Martinez is already on the beach.
Could not be happier!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/3QyGKQTAVv— Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) December 20, 2019
Maria Sharapova is hanging out with some famous faces - and enjoying some warm weather.
Golf-cart Karaoke from Abu Dhabi🤷🏼♀️👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/LTG3S0DYn6— Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) December 19, 2019
It looks a bit colder in Warsaw, where Aleksandra Wozniak is catching up with some old friends.
Feeling the Christmas Spirit in beautiful Warsaw 🇵🇱🎄So much fun visiting with my Polish childhood friends 🥰 Love you guys ❤️😘 pic.twitter.com/9271XlwpmM— Aleksandra Wozniak (@alekswozniak87) December 21, 2019
And Madison Keys knows the real reason for the season - helping others.
Giving is the best gift ♥️ Thanks @UltimateHCM for helping me bring some joy (and all these toys!) to @Nemours Children’s Hospital for the holidays. 🙏🏽 #PeopleFirst pic.twitter.com/W2WshgUdKD— Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) December 19, 2019