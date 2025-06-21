Who holds the upper hand in the Berlin final? Wang or Vondrousova?

Marketa Vondrousova just took down the World No.1. But Wang Xinyu’s the one playing with house money -- and she’s taken out four Top 20 players to earn her shot at a first title.

Winning Wimbledon nearly two years ago was the crowning career achievement for Marketa Vondrousova.

And while she had a few nice results the following spring -- on the red clay of Stuttgart and Roland Garros -- an aching left shoulder prevented her from mounting a spirited defense of that Grand Slam title. Vondrousova, then ranked No. 6, lost her first match at the All England Club and promptly shut down for the season. Surgery and rehabilitation brought her to 2025, but an injury in Australia briefly put her back on pause.

The 25-year-old from the Czech Republic entered the Berlin Tennis Open by HYLO as the No. 164-ranked player with a so-so record of 6-5 this year. But then, thanks to the healing powers of grass, Vondrousova rediscovered her game.

Vondrousova topples No.1 Sabalenka, makes first final since 2023 Wimbledon

Playing her clever, crafty and confounding style of tennis, Vondrousova defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals in Steffi Graf Stadium. It’s the first final for Vondrousova since that Wimbledon triumph.

On Sunday, she’ll face qualifier Wang Xinyu in the championship match at 12 noon local time, 6 a.m. ET. Wang, a 6-4, 6-1 winner over former Berlin winner Liudmila Samsonova, is into her first Hologic WTA Tour final.

“I’m enjoying every match,” Vondrousova said, “and tomorrow I will try to do the same, even though it’s the final. I’m trying to take the pressure off me and try to enjoy the game because the last year was very tough.

“Yeah, it’s amazing to be here and play these matches again.”

Vondrousova and Wang have never played, but they are mirror, counterpunching images of each other.

They also share a curious bit of history here. Both players beat two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur on the way to the final, Wang in the qualifying draw (in three sets) and Vondrousova in the quarterfinals after Jabeur got into the main draw as a lucky loser.

We make the case for each of the finalists:

Advantage, Vondrousova

Look at what she’s done in Berlin, fearlessly navigating her way through a remarkably diverse set of opponents.

Her first match was against Australian Open champion Madison Keys, who will be one of the favorites at Wimbledon. Playing with her usual array of lefty shots -- slices, drop shots and lobs -- Vondrousova took the sting out of Keys’ power game, winning 7-5, 7-6 (6).

Opposite another lefty, Diana Shnaider, Vondrousova gutted out a three-set win. Jabeur, whose game resembles her own, fell 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. The win against Sabalenka was clinical; Vondrousova kept enough balls in play to frustrate Sabalenka, forcing errors, and played better in the big moments.

She saved six of seven break points, including the last three when she was serving for the match. After going 0-for-3, it was Vondrousova’s first career win against a World No. 1.

Vondrousova will have to summon the same kind of concentration against Wang to avoid what would be an understandable letdown. She’ll also have to supply a degree of pace into the rallies, after absorbing the heavy shots of Sabalenka and Keys.

“I know her, but I never played her,” Vondrousova said. “So I think we’re going to watch the [second] semifinal with my coaches. We try to do some things and see some things. I feel like it’s always up to me, and I just try to play my game.”

Advantage, Wang

This smiling 23-year-old from China isn’t shrinking from the moment.

After taking down Samsonova, Wang was asked by on-court interviewer Andrea Petkovic if she would celebrate Saturday night after reaching her first final.

“We are always saying, celebrate before the final -- because if you lose, then you don’t celebrate nothing,” Wang said, laughing. “But it’s for this incredible week so, yeah, I think tonight’s a little celebration first.”

In the midst of her best week of tennis, Wang will be confident going in, looking for her seventh victory in nine days. This, from the player who began the tournament with only 10 wins this year. After qualifying, Wang has beaten, in order, No. 16 Daria Kasatkina, No. 2 Coco Gauff, No. 9 Paula Badosa and No. 20 Samsonova.

If you’re counting at home, that’s four Top 20 players. And the last win ended a 0-for-6 streak in semifinals.

Like Vondrousova, Wang has a diverse game seemingly created for succeeding on grass. Previously, she made the Round of 16 at 2024 Wimbledon and 2022 Berlin. Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam in which she has a winning record.

“This week has been a dream for me,” Wang said. “I’ve been playing unbelievable tennis here. Coming into this match, coming into every match, I wasn’t expecting anything. It was really just to enjoy the stage.

“I mean that passing shot on the 1-1, second set, 30-30. … I mean, I run for the forehand and it was kind of like magic. I really enjoy that kind of moment -- I’m not going to lie.”

She’s playing with house money, so why tighten up now?