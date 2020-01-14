No.4 seed Zhang Shuai is in action at the Hobart International on Wednesday.

ORDER OF PLAY

CENTRE COURT

Play starts at 12 noon

Kristyna PLISKOVA (CZE) v Lisette CABRERA (AUS)

[Q] Ons JABEUR (TUN) v [WC] Garbiñe MUGURUZA (ESP) [2]

Elena RYBAKINA (KAZ) [3] v Alizé CORNET (FRA)

Not before 6pm

Heather WATSON (GBR) v Fiona FERRO (FRA)

Elise MERTENS (BEL) [1] v Viktoria KUZMOVA (SVK)

WEST COURT

Play starts at 11am

Veronika KUDERMETOVA (RUS) [5] v CiCi BELLIS (USA) [9]

Magda LINETTE (POL) [6] v Lauren DAVIS (USA)

Kateryna KOZLOVA (UKR) v ZHANG Shuai (CHN) [4]

After suitable rest

Kirsten FLIPKENS (BEL) / Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL) v [WC] Lizette CABRERA (AUS) / Samantha STOSUR (AUS)

Kateryna BONDARENKO (UKR) / Sharon FICHMAN (CAN) v Marie BOUZKOVA (CZE) / Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO)

Fourth seed @zhangshuai121 is through to the second round, overcoming Kirsten Flipkens 4-6 6-3 6-2 on Centre Court today #HobartTennis pic.twitter.com/ao2Aas26pb — Hobart International (@HobartTennis) January 14, 2020

MATCH POINTS

Kristyna Pliskova has made a strong start to 2020. She reached the semifinals of Shenzhen, taking out No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the process.

Heather Watson is a previous champion here, lifting the trophy in 2015 when she beat Madison Brengle 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

Watson played Fiona Ferro in qualifying for Brisbane, when the British player won 6-2, 7-6(4).

Catherine Bellis’ win over Marie Bouzkova was her first main draw victory on the WTA Tour since Indian Wells 2018 following serious wrist and elbow injury.

denied Veronika Kudermetova the opportunity for revenge against a player who knocked her out of Brisbane qualifying last week.

Lauren Davis has a 2-1 career head-to-head record against Magda Linette, though they have not faced each other since 2015, when all their matches came in quick succession.

Linette won through the first round via two tiebreak sets against Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Having come through qualifying, Kateryna Kozlova will play her fourth match in Hobart, where she has yet to drop more than two games in any set.

Zhang Shuai appears here for the third year in a row. Her best result so far is the Round of 16 which she achieved in 2018 (losing to Aryna Sabalenka) and in 2014 (losing to Klara Koukalova).