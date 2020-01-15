In an all-American battle, Danielle Collins upset No.7 seed Sofia Kenin at the Adelaide International to reach her second WTA quarterfinal in two weeks.

World No.27 Collins, a semifinalist at last year’s Australian Open, continued her undefeated record against Kenin, having won their first two meetings, which both came at Challenger events in 2017. Collins now stands at 3-0 against Kenin after Wednesday’s 70-minute victory.

"Today was a bit of a struggle for me," Collins admitted, on-court after her win. "I’ve been pretty sick and dealing with some stuff, but I think I faced the adversity well and just tried to come out here and be the best competitor that I could be."

Collins earned the tenth Top 20 victory of her career over World No.14 Kenin, as she swept to her second consecutive quarterfinal appearance of the season, having also reached the last eight at Brisbane last week. The victor fired 22 winners to just nine unforced errors and won an excellent 84 percent of points on her first serve during the clash.

"I love being here in Australia, and going out doing what I love in front of so many awesome fans that come to support us," Collins said. "I just always have a great time playing here. It doesn’t really matter the result honestly, I just love being here, I love playing in the weather here."

The players were evenly matched through 3-3, where Kenin fended off a break point to retain parity. Collins, however, had more chances on the Kenin serve at 4-3, and though Kenin was able to evade two chances, Collins blasted a backhand winner on her third break point of the game to clinch the 5-3 lead.

Serving for the set, Collins cracked another crosscourt backhand winner to reach double set point. The unseeded player only needed one, as she fired her fourth ace of the set to close out the frame 6-3. Collins finished the first set pristine on first-service points, going 15-for-15 when she put her first delivery into play.

Collins’s game-winning streak continued with aplomb in the second set. She broke Kenin in the opening game, then picked up the double-break for good measure, closing out a 3-0 lead with a forehand winner off of a Kenin dropshot.

Kenin handed over another service game with a double fault to give Collins a 5-0 lead, although the No.7 seed was able to quell the eight-game run by the leader in the next game, claiming her only service break of the match to get to 5-1.

But miscues from Kenin followed in the next game, which swiftly propelled Collins to double match point. On her first opportunity, Collins forced a netted error with a fierce forehand to claim her third straight win over her compatriot and advance into another quarterfinal in 2020.

In the quarterfinals, Collins will face either No.4 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland or Germany’s Julia Goerges, who will contest their second-round match later on Wednesday.