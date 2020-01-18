American teenager Caty McNally raced to victory in the final match of the day at Australian Open qualifying, booking the last ticket into the main draw at the year's first major. All 16 qualifiers and their first-round opponents can be found below.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Ten more women -- from ten different countries -- booked their spots in the Australian Open main draw on Saturday, as they joined the six final-round winners from Friday to complete the field in Melbourne for the year's first Grand Slam event.

In the final completed match of qualifying, American teenager Caty McNally had the most dominant scoreline of the day, as the No.10 seed zipped past Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse, 6-1, 6-1 in just over an hour of play. The 18-year-old, who has already claimed two WTA doubles titles alongside Coco Gauff, was never broken in the match as she bashed 18 winners to Ruse's five.

McNally makes it a trio of Americans who successfully made it through qualifying, joining Ann Li and Shelby Rogers, who qualified on Friday. Rogers is a former Roland Garros quarterfinalist, while Li will make her Grand Slam main draw debut.

A stern test awaits McNally in the main draw, where she will face Aussie heroine Samantha Stosur in a Monday night match on Melbourne Arena. Former World No.4 Stosur won the 2011 US Open and earned the women's doubles title on home soil in Melbourne last year alongside Zhang Shuai.

No.2 seed Nao Hibino of Japan also made quick work of her final-round qualifying match, zipping past Lara Arruabarrena of Spain, 6-1, 6-2 in just 55 minutes. Hibino is the highest-seeded player to make it through after No.1 seed Ana Bogdan fell to Li on Friday.

Congratulations to all of our #AusOpen qualifiers that earned a spot in the women's main draw 👏



🇮🇹 Cocciaretto

🇬🇧 Dart

🇨🇦 Fernandez

🇯🇵 Hibino

🇸🇮 Juvan

🇷🇺 Kalinskaya

🇨🇿 Krejcikova

🇸🇪 Larsson

🇺🇸 Li

🇩🇪 Lottner

🇷🇴 Niculescu

🇺🇸 McNally

🇧🇪 Minnen

🇺🇸 Rogers

🇷🇺 Samsonova

🇮🇹 Trevisan pic.twitter.com/dGS4ICtBnO — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 18, 2020

5th-seeded Anna Kalinskaya of Russia had a much more circuitous path into the main draw, as she saved a match point en route to a 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2 victory over Wang Xinyu of China.

Wang served for the match at 6-4, 5-4, where she held her match point, but Kalinskaya fired a winner to erase that chance. The Russian went on to ease through the tiebreak and the final set, claiming a spot in the main draw after just over two hours.

Two other Top 10 seeds from Russia, though, succumbed to upsets. No.3 seed Varvara Gracheva lost to Swedish veteran Johanna Larsson, 7-5, 6-3. 31-year-old Larsson, who has two WTA singles titles and 14 WTA doubles titles to her credit, will contest the Australian Open main draw for the ninth time.

No.6 seed Natalia Vikhlyantseva lost to 18th-seeded Slovenian teenager Kaja Juvan, 6-3, 6-3, in 83 minutes. Juvan's best Grand Slam performance to date was a second-round showing at Wimbledon last year, where she pushed Serena Williams to three sets.

In other straight-set wins, former doubles World No.1 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic defeated American Sachia Vickery, 6-3, 6-0, Germany's Antonia Lottner beat Destanee Aiava of Australia, 6-4, 6-2, and No.13 seed Greet Minnen of Belgium ousted No.32 seed Barbara Haas of Austria, 6-2, 6-1. Minnen will be making her Grand Slam main-draw debut.

Two more teenagers also earned wins to clinch their Grand Slam main-draw debuts. 18-year-old Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto defeated Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-1, to book her maiden major spot, as did 17-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez, who beat American Danielle Lao, 7-5, 7-5.

With the 16 qualifiers all determined, they have been placed in the main draw. Here are the qualifiers and their first-round opponents:

[Q] Martina TREVISAN vs. [14] Sofia KENIN

[Q] Elisabetta COCCIARETTO vs. [17] Angelique KERBER

[Q] Kaja JUVAN vs. [23] Dayana YASTREMSKA

[Q] Caty MCNALLY vs. Samantha STOSUR

[Q] Shelby ROGERS vs. Garbine MUGURUZA

[Q] Liudmila SAMSONOVA vs. Jelena OSTAPENKO

[Q] Monica NICULESCU vs. Alize CORNET

[Q] Greet MINNEN vs. Aliaksandra SASNOVICH

[Q] Nao HIBINO vs. PENG Shuai

[Q] Barbora KREJCIKOVA vs. Kaia KANEPI

[Q] Johanna LARSSON vs. Paula BADOSA

[Q] Anna KALINSKAYA vs. ZHENG Saisai

[Q] Ann LI vs. [WC] Lizette CABRERA

[Q] Harriet DART vs. Misaki DOI

[Q] Leylah FERNANDEZ vs. Lauren DAVIS

[Q] Antonia LOTTNER vs. Camila GIORGI