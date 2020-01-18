Former doubles World No.1 Sania Mirza capped off her return from maternity leave in style, winning the Hobart International alongside Nadiia Kichenok.

HOBART, Australia - India's Sania Mirza is back in the WTA doubles winner's circle, as she and Nadiia Kichenok partnered for a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No.2 seeds Peng Shuai and Zhang Shuai in the final of the Hobart International.

It is Mirza's first WTA title in just over two years and 42nd of her storied doubles career, while Kichenok wins her fifth, and first since partnering her twin sister, Lyudmyla, to win the WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai in 2018.

The Indian star last won a trophy alongside Bethanie Mattek-Sands at the Brisbane International in the first week of the 2017 season, one of three doubles finals she reached that year before announcing her pregnancy in April of 2018.

Kichenok and Mirza were the first to break in each set, but ultimately needed to wrap up the match by delivering the deciding breaks late. The unseeded duo won the last three games of the opener, and eight of the last 10 points to seal victory, having nearly seen a double-break advantage slip away.

Though the duo won six straight games from 3-4 in the opener to lead 6-4, 3-0, Mirza was the one who saw her serve broken twice as the No.2 seeds from China eventually restored parity at 4-4.

Nonetheless, the unseeded pair finished the match off in style with their fifth break of the match, before the Ukrainian served out the match and the victory for the team.

After needing a match tiebreak to win each of their first two matches, Kichenok and Mirza won their last four sets of the tournament, while Peng and Zhang had received a pair of walkovers -- from Heather Watson and Arantxa Rus, and Kirsten Flipkens and Alison van Uytvanck -- after winning their first round match against Aussies Astra Sharma and Jessica Moore.

Zhang finished her stay in Hobart with a pair of runner-up trophies, having also been beaten in the singles final by Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina earlier in the day on Saturday.

