2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki kicked off her Australian Open farewell with the loss of just four games against American Kristie Ahn.

MELBOURNE, Australia - Former champion Caroline Wozniacki started the final tournament of her professional career with an emphatic victory over Kristie Ahn in the first round of the Australian Open.

The 2018 winner Down Under, Wozniacki needed just 85 minutes to dispatch the World No.92, 6-1, 6-3, on Melbourne Arena.

Closer than the scoreboard would indicate, particularly in the second set, the two players engaged in lengthy rallies from the baseline for large portions of the first round encounter, but the former World No.1 had all the answers to seal the victory.

Read more: 'It's going to be emotional' - Wozniacki readies her farewell

The first game of the second set proved crucial for both players' prospects in the match, as Ahn ultimately surrendered serve in a marathon that lasted nearly 20 minutes, but nonetheless battled hard despite losing nine of the first 10 games of the match.

Ahn saved eight break points, and had three chances to hold serve and take her first lead, but ultimately surrendered serve after 10 deuces en route to falling behind, 6-1, 3-0.

The Stanford graduate would score her first break of the Wozniacki serve in the ensuing game, and kept the pressure on until the match's conclusion, having been two points away from leveling the second set in the sixth game,

With Wozniacki later serving at 15-15 in the eighth game of the second set, the match was briefly paused due to rain to close the Melbourne Arena roof, and upon resumption the Dane won seven of the next eight points to seal the set, and the match.

More to come...