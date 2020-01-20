All the facts and stats you need for the first Tuesday of the Australian Open.

LEARNING

Kristina Mladenovic and Karolina Pliskova have an even head-to-head record, with two wins apiece. The Czech has won both their matches on hard courts on tour in straight sets - in Moscow in 2014, then in Dubai in 2017. Mladenovic's wins came on a hard court in the Fed Cup in 2016, when she edged an epic battle 6-3, 4-6, 16-14; and she also got the win in their only meeting so far on grass, in the 2015 Birmingham semifinal, coming out on top 6-2, 7-6(6).

Belinda Bencic and Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova are also currently level in their meetings so far. The Slovakian won their only meeting on hard court, though, in the Hobart semifinal last year, winning 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-2. Five years previously, the Swiss had also won a semifinal match between the two - on the grass of Eastbourne, 6-3, 6-2.

Donna Vekic and Maria Sharapova have played each other only once before - and that was also in a Grand Slam. The Russian enjoyed a straight-sets win in the second round of the 2018 French Open, 7-5, 6-4.

Mood during the final practice before the @AustralianOpen starts tomorrow!! 😅💪🏻💥🧘🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/dGBslobf3T — Donna Vekic (@DonnaVekic) January 19, 2020

It will be a second meeting for Jennifer Brady and Simona Halep as well. The American leads their head-to-head after winning in Canada last year, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(5).

This will be the first meeting not on grass for Ajla Tomljanovic and Anastasija Sevastova. Both their previous encounters have been in Mallorca - in the 2018 quarterfinal, with the Latvian winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, and in the 2019 Round of 16, when she won 6-2, 6-1.

Angelique Kerber has never before played the World No.175 Elisabetta Cocciaretto. The 18-year-old Italian is the former junior World No.12, and has come through qualifying in Melbourne to make her Grand Slam main draw debut here.

WEATHER

Chance of showers in the morning, but it should be sunnier during the rest of the day - and not too hot.

TRENDING

Good luck to all the players competing in the @AustralianOpen! The memories I have from playing there are among the most special of my career. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/3Lb8h5tuUm — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 19, 2020

Not done yet!💪🏻 Moving on to round 2!🎾 thanks for all the support❤️ pic.twitter.com/yWaodH33Sj — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) January 20, 2020

First match not easy, but got it done 👊🏼 @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/gHISkbA1sH — Sofia Kenin (@SofiaKenin) January 20, 2020

READING

