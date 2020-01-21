No.6 seed Belinda Bencic ovecame a stern examination against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the opening round of the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia - No.6 seed Belinda Bencic overcame a stern examination against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the opening round of the Australian Open, winning in straight sets 6-3, 7-5 to advance.

Read more: History repeats as Zhang stuns Stephens again at Australian Open

After dominating in the opening set, Bencic found herself trailing 0-3 in the second as Schmiedlova - a former Top 30 player - mounted a major comeback. But she found a way to turn things around, firing 25 winners and four aces on her way to the second round.

Trailing Schmiedlova 0-3 in the second set, Bencic claws her way back to pull even at 4-4.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/8X5WmEz5S2 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 21, 2020

Bencic came into Melbourne on the back of a quarterfinal run in Adelaide, shaking off a slow start to the season after suffering an opening-round loss at the Shenzhen Open.

She awaits the winner between French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova.

More to follow...