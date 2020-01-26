MELBOURNE, Australia - No.7 seed Petra Kvitova avoided a major upset on Sunday, coming back from a set down against an inspired Maria Sakkari to book her spot into the Australian Open quarterfinals.
Kvitova had yet to drop a set in Melbourne heading into the fourth-round clash, and with just 14 games lost along the way was one of the tournament’s most in-form players.
Bouncing back strongly after losing a tightly-contested opening set, Kvitova fired 33 winners and broke the Greek player eight times en route to a 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2 victory.
Into the quarterfinals in Melbourne for the fourth time, Kvitova awaits the winner between World No.1 Ashleigh Barty and No.19 seed Alison Riske in the next round.
