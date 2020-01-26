No.7 seed Petra Kvitova came back from a set down against an inspired Maria Sakkari to book her spot into the Australian Open quarterfinals.

MELBOURNE, Australia - No.7 seed Petra Kvitova avoided a major upset on Sunday, coming back from a set down against an inspired Maria Sakkari to book her spot into the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Kvitova had yet to drop a set in Melbourne heading into the fourth-round clash, and with just 14 games lost along the way was one of the tournament’s most in-form players.

Read more: Superb Muguruza upsets Svitolina at Australian Open

Bouncing back strongly after losing a tightly-contested opening set, Kvitova fired 33 winners and broke the Greek player eight times en route to a 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Into the quarterfinals in Melbourne for the fourth time, Kvitova awaits the winner between World No.1 Ashleigh Barty and No.19 seed Alison Riske in the next round.

2020 Australian Open highlights: Kvitova bests Alexandrova

More to follow...